Banwarilal Purohit sworn in as Tamil Nadu Governor

Shifted from Assam, Banwarilal Purohit was on Friday sworn in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu where a split in the ruling AIADMK has thrown up demands for an immediate trial of strength for Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

The opposition DMK and its allies and the rebel AIADMK faction owning allegiance to T.T.V. Dinakaran are seeking the floor test in the Assembly.

Purohit, 77, a former MP who hails from Nagpur, was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Indira Banerjee at a function in the Raj Bhavan.

The event was attended by Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, ministers and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin.

For over a year, Tamil Nadu had Ch. Vidyasagar Rao as acting Governor after the departure of K. Rosaiah, whose term ended last year.

Rao came under attack from the Opposition and the rebel faction of the AIADMK headed by T.T.V. Dinakaran for not ordering a trial of strength after they claimed that the Palaniswamy government has been reduced to a minority following the withdrawal of support of 18 MLAs owing allegiance to Dinakaran.

Now the issue is before the Madras High Court even as the opposition and the Dinakaran faction are expected to take up the issue with the new Governor.

Talking to the media after the ceremony, Purohit said he would go by the provisions of the Constitution in his job.

Stalin told the media that he hoped the new governor would not act like his predecessor.

He also said there was breach of protocol at the swearing-in ceremony where he should have been allowed to greet the new Governor immediately after the Chief Minister and not after the other ministers.