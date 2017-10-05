Shankersingh Vaghela Predicts Under Current for Jan Vikalp In Gujarat

By Yogesh Sharma

Former Chief Minister and promoter of new political outfit Shankarsinh Vaghela who travelled extensively throughout Gujarat in last 13 days says that he has found strong undercurrent for his new initiative Janvikalp. He had launched awareness campaign for Janvikalp on September 21.

Vaghela said he met thousands of people of all castes and creeds during his 6,000 km long tour and they made it clear that they did not want ruling BJP or Congress saying that they had enough of them. They fondly remembered my rule in 1996 and expressed “blind faith” in me.

He said that he found that the economy was in a very bad shape. Unemployment was staring. Demonetisation and GST had very badly affected people. In Surat, the economic capital of Gujarat,15 lakh outside labour had migrated while another 15 lakh became jobless hitting textile and diamond industry of Surat worst.

After going through small meeting tour, Vaghela is starting one to one meetings with people from tomorrow. Only those who register for the meeting would be allowed, he said. First such meeting would be held in Ahmedabad tomorrow, in Baroda next day and in Gandhinagar on October 8. The last of these meetings will be held at Rajkot on October 14.

About the roadmap of Janvikalp, he said that party had formed three member team for each constituency to select right candidates for all the 182 seats. But the candidates would be finalized after October 15 only. Gujarat is scheduled to go for polls in December this year.

To a question, he reiterated that he was not in the race of Chief Minister and would not contest election. He said that in his 50 year long career he had enjoyed enough power. Regarding his son Mahendrasinh Vaghela he said that he was mature and free to join Janvikalp. But, he said, he would not join BJP unlike others who along with him quit Congress and joined BJP.

He said that his party would not have manifesto as it always remained on paper. Janvikalp will do what it is promising in the speeches help to unemployed youth, women, farmers and small and medium entrepreneurs.

In reply to a question, he said that Janvikalp will not provide any fund to any of its candidates. They will have to manage their funds, we will give them a platform.