Škoda Auto India launches SUV Kodiaq

Automobile manufacturer Škoda Auto India on Wednesday launched SUV Kodiaq priced at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom all India).

‘India is one of the most promising economies with a dynamically evolving automotive industry. This market will be of significant importance in Škoda’s global growth strategy,” said Škoda Auto’s Board Member for Finance Klaus-Dieter Schürmann.

“The Škoda Kodiaq is at the forefront of Škoda’s SUV campaign and marks the beginning of our SUV strategy in India.”

The seven-seater SUV is powered by a 2.0 TDI engine which on average returns a fuel efficiency of 16.25 km per litre.