Goa to ban plastic from all government offices: Parrikar

Government offices in Goa will soon ban all plastic from their premises as part of a Swachh Bharat initiative, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

Parrikar said he exhorted government officials to make Swachh Bharat a “personal agenda”.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, Parrikar also said the BJP-led coalition government was targetting near total coverage of government financial transactions via digital mode by March 2018.

“We are preparing the memo and no plastic will be used by government department,” Parrikar said.

The Chief Minister said that on Tuesday he addressed a meeting of all government departments where he spelled out his government’s vision for Swachh Bharat, which included banning the use of plastic from government offices.

“I have told them to consider it as their personal agenda. They should not use plastic in government offices,” Parrikar said.

Parrikar said his government was targetting 99.99 per cent coverage for government financial transactions to go digital by March 2018.

“We plan to achieve that target or come close to it,” Parrikar said.