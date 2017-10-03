Will ask LG to approve hiring of pharmacists: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will request Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to approve appointment of pharmacists in the city hospitals to avoid long queues for medicines, said an official.

The announcement came hours after he conducted surprise visits at two city hospitals — LNJP and GB Pant — earlier on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was accompanied on the visits by Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials of the health department.

Kejriwal talked to patients at both hospitals and on finding out that some medicines were not available at GB Pant Hospital, he summoned the hospital’s Director to his office.

The Chief Minister also told the Directors of both hospitals to ensure that waiting time at the medicine counters was brought down as much as possible.