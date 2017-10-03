AAP, NCP Launch Campaign for Gujarat Assembly Polls

By Yogesh Sharma

Both Aam Aadami Party and Nationalists Congress Party (NCP) launched their campaigns for Assembly elections in Gujarat on Gandhi Jayanti. AAP had a road show in Ahmedabad while NCP in Surat city.

Congress and ruling BJP are already in the election mode as their top leader Rahul Gandhi and Narendra have started touring the state. Shankarsinh Vaghela who has launched Janvikalp and began campaign on September ended the first round today.

Though AAP has yet to announce number of seats it will contest in the elections to be held in December, it has made it clear that it is serious about making a dent in Modiland. 18 km long road show passing through half of the city, mainly eastern part attracted good crowd.

Party’s Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai said that the arrogance of the ruling BJP was higher than Mt Everest which was reflected in the manner the party dealt with protests. Addressing party workers he said that during the last five years what government did was to fire bullets when people protested against various issues. He said that people would to the bullets by ballots.

The party has promised to introduce many schemes in Gujarat like in Delhi. Compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers for their land and Rs one crore grant to martyrs, he said.

NCP leader Praful Patel who launched road show in Surat said that NCP would contest at least on 100 seats. Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats and till now NCP used to content with half a dozen seats allocated to it by Congress. At present NCP has two members in the Assembly.

However, this time Congress has decided that it would not have any tie up with the NCP. It is mainly because the role of the NCP in Rajya Sabha elections in which despite its promise it voted against Congress leader Ahmed Patel in one of the toughest RS battle in the state.

Just like Congress, the NCP is promising loan waiver to farmers and unemployment allowance to educated youth. Praful Patel said that NCP would give loan at zero interest rate to farmers. He said that people were unhappy with what BJP was calling development, BJP leaders themselves were involved crimes. People of Gujarat are now against BJP, he said.