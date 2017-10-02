Use cotton, jute bags to solve garbage woes: Parrikar

Half of Goa’s garbage woes will be over if people started using biodegradable cotton or jute bags, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Monday while commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 148th birth anniversary.

“A change in attitude is all that is required and people should use cotton and jute bags which are biodegradable and made from natural resources which were used by our forefathers.

This way half of the garbage problem will be solved,” Parrikar said at a function held in Old Goa.

“The use of flower bouquets wrapped in plastic for welcoming guests at functions should be avoided and instead of flowers wrapped in plastic, only flowers could be given,” he added.