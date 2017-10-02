Swachh Bharat campaign has become a mass movement: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Swachh Bharat campaign launched by him three years ago has become a “mass movement”.

“India has accepted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India campaign) and it has become a people’s movement due to the ‘Siddhi’ of Swachhagrahis (cleaniness seekers),” Modi said here, on the third anniversary of the campaign.

“Clean India Mission is about both ‘Vyavastha’ (systems) and ‘Vichar’ (thought process and mindset).”

“Swachh Abhiyan has now become the dream of the common man in the country,” Modi said, adding that the dream of a clean India will be realised by 125 crore Indians and “not a select group of leaders or officials”.

He also said that the “success of the Clean India Campaign is the success of the people of the country and not to his government”.

The Prime Minister then said, “Clean India won’t come true even if 1,000 Mahatma Gandhis, one lakh Narendra Modis, all CMs and governments come together. But it’ll be done by 125 crore Indians.”

The Prime Minister said that we got independence through Swarajya, and to become the best country we have to use cleanliness as its biggest weapon.

“India faces challenges but that does not mean we run away from them. We will face them and work to overcome them,” he said.

He also said that the children are the biggest ambassadors of the Clean India Mission.

Modi also thanked people of the country for supporting the Clean India Mission and said, “I keep saying – this is the start. We should continue the momentum built by the movement.”