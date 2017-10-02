We should strive to realise Mahatma’s dreams: Naidu

New Delhi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said people should strive to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and usher in ‘Ram Rajya’, where all are equal with no discrimination of any kind.

He was interacting with the students of ‘Dayanand Vidyalaya’ after unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Underlining that Gandhi’s teachings are immortal, the Vice President said the Mahatma’s desire to build ‘Ram Rajya’ should be properly understood and requested the government and the people to work in that direction, an official release said.

‘Ram Rajya’ means an ideal rule, where there is no fear, hunger, corruption, exploitation and discrimination, he said.

“It is our duty at various levels and we must all work for the ideals of Rama Rajya and… the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi,” he added.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.