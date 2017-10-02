Salma Hayek goes for blonde look

Actress Salma Hayek, known for black hair, debuted a new blonde hairdo here.

On weekend, Hayek put on a show-stopping display as she joined her husband Francois-Henri Pinault at the Paris Fashion Week, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Hayek has rarely experimented with her looks in the past, making for the blonde dye to be a shock new look for the star.

The chic hair was styled into an asymmetric bob with a centre parting while her make-up was styled with a smouldering eye.

The “Frida” star wore a bold pink trouser suit with a Victoriana-inspired frilled shirt.