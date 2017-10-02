Nehra, Karthik, Dhawan included in India T20I squad against Australia

Veteran pacer Ashish Nehra and batsman Dinesh Karthik along with opener Shikhar Dhawan have been included in the India squad for the three-match Twenty20 International (T20) against Australia.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the Indian Cricket Team for the three-match Twenty20 International series against Australia,” the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) said in a statement.

The 38-year-old Nehra made his last international appearance in the shortest format against England in February. While, the Tamil Nadu cricketer Karthik will be figuring for the first time in this format since he played against West Indies in July.

Dhawan, who could not be part of the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to his ailing wife will feature in the T20Is.

Opener Ajinkya Rahane along with pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have been rested for the T20I series.

India will host Australia in Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad in the three-match T20I series.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.