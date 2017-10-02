Kylie, Khloe planning ‘nude pregnancy shoot’

Pregnant reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian reportedly want to celebrate their first pregnancies together by “showing the world their growing bellies” through a nude photoshoot.

“Khloe and Kylie would like to show the world at the same time their growing bellies and would like to do it in a magazine shoot that would be reminiscent of Demi Moore‘s iconic nude pregnancy pictorial in Vanity Fair,” a source told hollywoodlife.com.

“They would love to be belly to belly and together to show off their bumps in the most beautiful way possible,” the source added.

Kylie, 20, is expecting a girl with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Khloe is expecting her first child with professional basketball player Tristan Thompson.