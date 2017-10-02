JLo feared of staying single after Marc Anthony split

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez feared she would be “alone forever” after splitting from her third husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez split from Anthony in July 2011, and the “hard time” motivated her to buy a house in the Hamptons so her children — nine-year-old twins Max and Emme — would always want to come back to her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I remember a certain point when I had my kids thinking, ‘I really want to get a house in the Hamptons so they can have a place they go in the summer, that we go to every summer.’ There was something romantic about that to me,” Lopez told HELLO magazine.

“After I got divorced and it was a hard time, I said to myself, ‘I’m gonna do that. I’m gonna be like that lady Diane Keaton in ‘Something’s gotta give’, just in case I never get married again and I stay alone forever.’ Silly idea.

“You can make anything happen if you want it but I was like, ‘If I don’t, I’ll be happy in my beautiful house in the Hamptons and then I’ll have amazing kids who come visit me all the time and who love coming home because they love this house because we spent all these summers in this house when they were young,” she added.