Forties are the best years of your life: Snowdon

Model and TV presenter Lisa Snowdon says being in her 40s has made her happier and more confident than ever. She feels forties are the best years of life.

Snowdon, 45, says she has learnt to accept herself for who she is over the last few years and has stopped worrying about “silly things”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“A recent survey said women over 40 are happier than 20 years ago. I have become so much happier since entering my 40s. I have more confidence and much more fun,” Snowdon wrote in a guest column for Closer magazine.

“I look back and realise how I wasted my time worrying about silly things, like whether I fit into my jeans or what people thought about me.

“Instead of stressing about calories or my size now, I’ll just throw on a pair of jeans and have that cocktail. I believe your 40s are the best years of your life. I’m loving it,” she added.