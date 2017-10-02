We deserved to lose series, says Smith

Australia captain Steven Smith on Sunday conceded that his team deserved to be defeated 1-4 in the One-Day International (ODI) series against India and will need to get consistent performances from the next series onwards.

In the fifth and final ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground here, India chased down the target of 243 runs with 43 balls to spare to clinch the series 4-1 and return to the top spot in the ODI rankings.

The hosts were boosted by a century from opener Rohit Sharma who helped the visitors register a comprehensive victory.

However, Smith said he believed that his side fell 50-60 runs short and should have scored 300 runs or more on the Nagpur wicket.

“Probably a 300 wicket. One of our top four needed to make a big score. Lost wickets in clumps again. Have a few things to look at to try and improve and gain the consistent performances we’re after. Just need to get the right balance of the way we want to play and get consistent performances. We’ve been outplayed and deserve to lose 1-4,” the 28-year-old said.

“A lot of our players have played a lot of cricket in India, can’t use that as an excuse. Still got to try and keep a positive frame of mind. India are a very good cricket team, they’ve got a very good balance,” Smith added.

“We have six or so days until the three-match T20I series. We’d like to go home with a trophy.”