Delhi zoo begins National Wildlife Week celebrations

New Delhi, The Delhi zoo today began the National Wildlife Week celebrations, with many activities planned for school children and wildlife enthusiasts in its premises.

On-the-spot painting competition, wildlife quiz, Rangoli-making, debate competition, clay modelling, poster- making and amateur photography are some of the events lined up from October 2 to October 8.

“The National Wildlife Week is an annual affair at the zoo. We create awareness about ecological conservation and animal protection through such a platform. Every year, a large number of school students and wildlife enthusiasts participate in it,” a zoo official said.

The official said the park has added the theme of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ to the ongoing wildlife week celebrations this year.

“This year, we will also talk about the central government’s ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’. We will educate the children and the adults alike on the importance of keeping our surroundings clean,” he said.

All those interested in participating in the wildlife week can register themselves at the zoo premises on the day of the competition from 9:00 am to 9:30 am. The entry is free for children up to 12 years of age.