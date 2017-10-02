Delhi to be hot for next 10 days

The national capital on Sunday saw maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, and weather analysts say the mercury will hover around this for next nine to ten days as the monsoon begins to withdraw.

According to the Met, Monday may see a clear sky with maximum temperature likely hovering around 36 degrees.

In the coming days, while minimum temperatures are likely to be comfortable, daytime will be very warm with the trend likely to continue till October 12.

Weather analysts say that while the average of this year is yet to be done, this year was slightly warmer than the previous 2016, which was the warmest in the recorded history.

“Since the monsoon withdrawal has started from Delhi, the National Capital is likely to see hot days ahead for at least 10 days,” says Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

However light rain showers at isolated places in Delhi after October 13 may bring some respite, he added.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 22 degree Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while the humidity oscillated between 41 to 84 percent on Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.