Tale of Two Tamil Stars

By Sunil Dang

The big question haunting Tamil Nadu politics ever since the demise of Jayalalithaa is – will yet another film star ever becomes the chief minister of Tamil Nadu? The answer is blowing in the winds as both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have woken up from their hibernation and thrown hints about joining politics.

However, the same politicians (cutting across political parties) have a new favourite question at public meetings: Where were the two Tamil cinema legends when Jayalalithaa was alive and ruling with an iron fist for almost six years? But, now with Jayalalithaa missing from the big picture (Tamil Nadu’s 70 MM politics), both the superstar’s have suddenly become key players in the ongoing political drama. They have realized that the state is steeped in corruption as the EPS government is fighting for survival with the once-strong AIADMK splitting into three or more factions. The opposition DMK failed to bring the rickety government down, and it survives on a day to day basis, thanks to its supporters in New Delhi.

The “usual suspect” superstar Rajinikanth has been making more noise than actually taking the plunge. At a (public) meeting with his fans in May, he said that the “system is rotten and needs a revamp. Let’s meet when it’s time for the war.” Few weeks ago Gandhian People’s Movement leader Thamizharuvi Manian said at a rally in Trichy, which included “Rajini fans”, that the Tamil superstar has confided in him and that he has decided to take plunge in politics for a “corruption free” Tamil Nadu.

But political analysts have said that Rajinikanth is more like a trojan horse of the BJP and will not float a new political party. They also believe Rajinikanth won’t do anything to hamper his film career at this crucial juncture when more than Rs 600 Crores is riding on his two films, 2.O and Kaala. The political noises he made has given publicity to his films and will ensure that the 67 year old actor still manages to get that all important opening, at a time when Vijay and Ajith are breathing down his shoulder.

Meanwhile it is almost certain that Kamal Haasan will enter politics. Kamal Haasan was going through a crisis in his career as his films failed repeatedly to create the old magic at the box-office. But the moment he joined Twitter and started expressing his views, especially regarding the corruption in the state government, he got noticed. Hosting Bigg Boss Tamil has only made him more popular.

With a cryptic tweet in Tamil, which looks like a statement on his entry into Tamil Nadu politics, he became the new messiah for a lot of youngsters, as he was not identifying with BJP (like Rajinikanth) or state parties. The comment had resulted in the ruling party speaking against the actor. To this, Kamal Haasan seems to have given a befitting reply with a verse in Tamil.

The power vacuum in the state has led to the present situation. All politicians put together do not have half the charisma of Jayalaithaa. And today, all sorts of people are not only taking advantage of, but trying their best to capture power. Now it all depends on how long the present government will last.

This is merely the interval; there’s a lot more coming our way.

With the beginning of the festive season, Kamal Haasan flew to Thiruvananthapuram for “a political education tour” and had a “Onam” lunch with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It is a well-known fact that Kamal’s ideology is closer to CPI (M) than any other party in India. He is a rationalist and has made vague references to “communist ideology” in his films. In Kamal’s Anbe Sivam (2003), he plays a comrade and has a take on various themes close to his heart – communism, atheism, and being a good human being.