Open House

BJP-PDP Government Is Definitely Making Mockery of Mandate

Read the Cover Story ‘Mockery of Mandate’ and want to congratulate the whole editorial team for giving such a bold headline which is enough to rattle the J&K government and its misconduct ever since they took over the reins of governance. In their manifesto, almost all political parties had vowed to initiate dialogues with all stakeholders if voted to power, but now all parties including opposition parties have shied away from their election manifesto in regard to this point. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has been found more concerned about his son and party than the people of valley. He even found backtracking from his earlier stance he had taken in regard to insurgency in the valley. But, it’s for sure that BJP-PDP government has made mockery of the public mandate the way they have handled the governance matter in the state.

Salim Butt, Srinagar

Canada Better Than US for Indian Entrepreneurs

Almost everyone in the Indian tech community knows a weekend entrepreneur who desperately wants to start his or her own company in the US but can’t quit work because they would be visa-less. Meanwhile, friends and family in India beg them to come home and bring their ideas to India’s own booming silicon valleys. But, rather coming back to India, Canada is offering better work environment and respect to such job makers from people like Indians.

Mahesh Jaitley, Bengaluru

Digvijay Singh Bids to Remain Relevant In MP Politics

The Congress Party is not so sanguine about what they now perceive as a negative headline generator but Digvijaya Singh’s decision to walk 3,400 kms through Madhya Pradesh over the next six months is a clear bid to stay relevant at a time when the Gandhis have not indicated whether it will be him, Kamal Nath, or the considerably younger Jyotiraditya Scindia who will chief the party in Madhya Pradesh, due to vote end of next year.

NB Mathur, Indore

Where Is Modi The Economic Modernizer

So what, precisely, has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the fact that his mismanagement of the economy has caused growth to slow to alarming proportions? He’s announced a push towards rural electrification, as well as a new economic policy council. What does this reaction say about his politics going forward? Both in the 2014 election campaign and in the years since, Modi has had to balance two narratives. First as an economic modernizer and reformer and second is that he is a man of the people, and will provide benefits like 50 percent returns for farmers. Now, in 2017, people are still looking for that Modi who is nowhere in the picture.

Shashikant Dwiwedi, Lucknow