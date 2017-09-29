Time to take digital innovations at grassroot level: Reliance Jio

India has a unique opportunity to start a digital movement for employment, entrepreneurship and innovation at the grassroot level, a top Reliance Jio executive said here on Friday.

Speaking on the concluding day of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2017 here, Mathew Oommen, President of Network, Global Strategy and Service Development at Reliance Jio, said the country not only has the power to generate employment but also create innovation at the taluka level.

“Call it the Panchayati Raj of the digital age. There are endless possibilities for us. With programmes like Digital India, Make in India and Startup India, we can create opportunites for the last man in the queue,” Oommen told the gathering.

“The LTE to me is ‘Learn To Earn’ technology. It is a big paradigm shift that will happen and enable the digital empowerment and make a digital and secure India,” he added.

According to him, 2017 is the age of enhanced opportunity.

“With artificial intelligence (AR), virtual reality (VR), visual graphics, natural language processing and natural language thinking, the way we are doing business will surely change in months to come,” Oommen added.

Stressing on the need for an enhanced data security, he said the privacy and security of our nation and its every individual is the key responsibility today.

“We do not need anyone else to tell us how to do that. We are smart enough and we should have the infrastructure to do that,” the Reliance Jio executive said. +

