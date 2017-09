At least three commuters were killed and 30 others injured in a stampede that broke out on a railway footover bridge at the Elphinstone Road station here on Friday, police said.

At least 20 injured are in critical condition and have been rushed to the KEM Hospital in Parel.

The cause of the stampede which happened at 10.45 a.m. was being probed.

Emergency relief and medical teams were rushed to the station.