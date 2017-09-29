Prez greets citizens on Dussehra

New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind today greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra and said the festival is an expression of the shared values and culture of this great nation.

In a message to fellow countrymen, he said the festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the power of ethical and moral values.

These values are of universal appeal and have great relevance for all mankind today, Kovind said.

“Celebrated in different parts of our country as well as overseas, this festival is an expression of the shared values and culture of our great nation.

“It reminds us of the human and social values related to the life of Lord Rama. The ideal character of Lord Rama teaches the lessons of dedication to duty, morality and social service to all of us,” the president said.

Kovind urged citizens to resolve to make their contribution to building an ideal family, society, country and the world while fighting against all evils.