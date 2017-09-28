Tricks to maintain oxidised accessories

It’s not difficult to maintain oxidised jewellery. The fastest and easiest method is with the paste of lemon juice and salt, say experts.

Bhavya Chawla at online fashion store Voonik.com and experts at online craft-based design store Jaypore, share some tricks to maintain oxidised jewellery.

* Make sure to keep your oxidised jewellery away from moisture. It is suggested to store each piece individually in a zip lock plastic pouch to make sure there is no contact with air.

* When wearing oxidised jewellery, make sure that it does not come in contact with perfume or any cosmetic products. Let your perfume dry before wearing the jewellery .

* If the jewellery does get oxidised further, clean it very gently using dry toothpaste powder and soft cloth to bring back its original sheen.

* Put the jewellery in a bowl of tomato ketchup for 5-10 minutes to remove the tarnish. The acid in the tomatoes oxidises with tarnished silver, which helps in keeping your oxidised jewellery as new as you bought.

* The fastest and easiest method to maintain the jewellery is by using toothpaste. Just rub the white toothpaste on the jewellery and rinse it off with warm water.

* Cover the jewellery generously with baking soda and leave for 30 minutes. Rinse it off with hot water.