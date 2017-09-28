Jaitley meets exporters, traders to review GST issues

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday met representatives of traders and exporters for feedback on issues facing them under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

“The Minister held a meeting with associations representing traders and exporters. The agenda was to take their feedback on issues arising from GST implementation,” Finance Ministry sources told IANS.

Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey and other officials of the company which takes care of the I-T framework of the new indirect tax regime were also present at the meeting, sources said.

Jaitley met stakeholders involved in the implementation of GST, including GST Suvidha Providers, who extend specialised help to taxpayers regarding compliance, the Ministry said in a tweet.

“He invited suggestions to improve GST implementation systems to ensure compliance burden doesn’t have adverse affects on stakeholders, especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises,” it tweeted.