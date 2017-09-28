HC stays arrest of Pinto family

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of the Pinto family, the owners and trustees of Ryan International School.

The Pinto family — Augustine F. Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan, had moved the High Court for anticipatory bail in the matter related to the murder of seven-year-old Pradhyuman Thakur at the Gurugram branch of Ryan International School in Haryana on September 8.

The arrest has been stayed till October 7, the next date of the hearing.

The Haryana Police was investigating the case but later the state government transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).