Rocket attack on Kabul airport after Mattis arrives

At least 20 rockets landed near the Kabul international airport on Wednesday hours after US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in the Afghan capital, the media reported.

Kabul airport Chief Yaqub Rassouli said the rockets hit the Air Force hangars in the northern part. The missiles were fired from Deh Sabz district of Kabul, TOLONews reported.

“At 11.36 a.m., two missiles were fired on Kabul airport, damaging the hangers and destroying one helicopter and damaging three other helicopters but there were no casualties,” Rassouli said.

Military helicopters hovered over the site and the airport’s sirens were heard after the incident.

Sporadic gun fire erupted briefly later. The security forces launched a search operation for the attackers.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The NATO Mission in Afghanistan said Defence Secretary Mattis and the NATO chief had arrived at the NATO Headquarters in Kabul where they will inspect the international troops and also meet Afghan authorities including President Ashraf Ghani.