Right government policies will drive digital transformation: Sunil Mittal

Calling all telecom operators to come together and fast-track the digital India mission, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Wednesday that right government policies will decide how fast the digital transformation will spread pan-India.

“Right government policies will decide how fast the digital wave will spread across the country,” Mittal told the gathering at the first-ever ‘Indian Mobile Congress’ here.

Mittal said together with telecom operators, Airtel will create the technology of the future. “We have to come together to benefit consumers,” he stressed.

He also urged the Centre and state governments to understand the contemporary needs of the telecom sector and help in laying more fibre and building towers.

“Hard infrastructure is going to take a lot of time to be built. It takes time to execute the projects,” Mittal said.

Speaking on 5G, the Bharti Airtel Chairman said as 5G begins to develop globally, India is keeping track and will be rewarded with the latest technology.