New Honor with 4 cameras, bezel-less display soon in India

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is likely to launch its next smartphone with four cameras and edge-to-edge display, an industry first, around Diwali.

Honor India is working to bring front and rear dual camera systems and bezel-less display in their upcoming smartphone — similar to what we saw on the recently-launched Huawei “Maimang 6” in China, industry sources told IANS on Wednesday.

The company has also launched a contest named “See Yourself With 2 Eyes” that asks users to share their best selfies, which further indicates the brand may introduce a camera-centric smartphone.

The trend of bezel-less displays started earlier this year with the launch of smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and LG G6.

Earlier this month, Huawei introduced its flagship ‘Kirin 970’ chipset which can perform artificial intelligence (AI) computing tasks faster using far less power.

‘Kirin 970’ chipset has its own AI processor built-in.

“Huawei is committed to developing smart devices into intelligent devices by building end-to-end capabilities that support coordinated development of chips, devices and the Cloud,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.