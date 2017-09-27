ASUS unveils ‘VivoBook S15’ notebook in India at Rs 59,990

DayAfter
asus VivoBook S15

Taiwanese technology major ASUS on Wednesday launched its flagship mainstream notebook ‘VivoBook S15’ at Rs 59,990 in India.

Powered by 8th Gen Intel Core-i7 processor, ‘ASUS VivoBook S15’ features ‘NVIDIA MX150’ graphics and comes with 15.6-inch, Full-HD ‘NanoEdge’ display with a 7.8mm thin bezel.

“Today, the consumers want their laptop to be stylish, slim, ultra-portable and yet a powerful performer for their daily tasks. We believe that it will redefine the everyday laptop category in India,” said Peter Chang, Regional Head, ASUS in a statement.

The laptop comes with 16GB DDR4 memory and 1TB hard disk drive for storage. It is also equipped with 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) to reduce boot-up and app-loading time.

The device also has an integrated fingerprint sensor for security features which allows one-touch, password-free login with Windows Hello.

The device claims to offer up to eight hours of battery life with fast-charge technology and is equipped with an ergonomic backlit keyboard.

ASUS also showcased ‘ZenBook UX430’ laptop at the event which features 16GB/512GB RAM/ROM configuration and is priced at Rs 74,990.