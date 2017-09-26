Prosecution submits more evidence against Dileep in actress abduction case

The prosecution in the actress abduction case on Tuesday submitted more evidence against arrested Malayalam actor Dileep in the Kerala High Court that was hearing his bail plea.

This was the third bail application that Dileep moved in the High Court and the fifth overall. All the previous four bail pleas were turned down twice each, by the High Court and the trial court.

Counsel for Dileep argued that the police was basing the entire investigation on the statements of prime accused in the case Pulsar Suni and said “it appears that he (Suni) is like God to the police probe team”.

Dileep’s counsel strongly demanded that bail be granted. The arguments of the prosecution will be completed on Wednesday.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 for alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the kidnapping of the actress.

The abduction took place in February, when the actress was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi.

She was taken around in the vehicle for about two hours and allegedly molested before being dumped near actor-director Lal’s home, from where police was informed.

The key accused — Pulsar Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction — were arrested a week later and following detailed questioning, police unearthed an alleged conspiracy angle in the abduction and arrested Dileep.