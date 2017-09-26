Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835 launched at Rs 36,999

HMD Global on Tuesday launched Nokia 8 smartphone at Rs 36,999 that will be available in India from October 14.

The phone features 13MP + 13 MP rear camera system with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto focus (PDAF), IR range finder and dual tone flash.

The selfie camera has a 13MP sensor with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture.

The device has “Dual-Sight” video or “Bothie” feature that lets simultaneously livestream a selfie while also using its main camera, in a splitscreen visual, for both photos and videos.

“We’ve worked to bring three world firsts — the debut collaboration with ZEISS, OZO spatial 360 degree audio and real-time livestreaming using ‘Dual-Sight’ mode,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President-India, HMD Global, in a statement.

There is a 5.3-inch QHD IPS display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with stock Android Nougat operating system (OS). A 3090mAh battery powers the device which is comes with Qualcomm “Quick Charge” compatibility.

There is 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory with MicroSD card slot to expand storage up to 256GB.