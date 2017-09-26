Kandla Port renamed Deendayal Port

The Kandla Port Trust has been renamed Deendayal Port Trust, the Shipping Ministry announced on Tuesday.

A notification was issued on Monday on the occasion of the closing of the year-long centenary celebrations of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a statement said.

Kandla Port, located on the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat, is one of the 12 major ports in India.

While inaugurating various projects at Kandla Port in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested renaming the Kandla Port after Upadhyay “who stood up for the upliftment of the poor and weaker sections of society”.