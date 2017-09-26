Government forms High Level 5G India 2020 Forum

Aiming to keep pace with the global rollout of 5G, the Indian government has set up a High Level 5G India 2020 Forum, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said here on Tuesday.

“We want to keep pace with the global technology adoption. India does not want to stay behind in 5G rollout. That is the reason we have constituted this committee,” Sinha said here at a press meet.

“5G will enhance GDP, create employment and digitise the economy,” he added.

The government will create a corpus of Rs 500 crore for 5G rollout.

The High Level 5G Forum will have on board three secretaries from the Department of Telecommunications, IT and Electronics and Science and Technologies Ministries.