Switch from boring to fun workouts

Traditional indoor workouts might get monotonous with time. Incorporate engaging and unconventional fitness activities and get fit while having fun, say experts.

Manmeet Manchanda, Fitness Trainer, Anytime Fitness gym, and Rachit Dua, Advanced online Personal trainer with Team_Aminder, suggest how:

* Trampoline fitness: You can burn 160 calories in half an hour of jumping on your mini-trampoline.

* Pole fitness: Pole fitness is an extension of pole dancing that uses the pole to its maximum potential as a versatile piece of fitness equipment. It works the whole body, improving muscle tone, flexibility, coordination, posture as well as upper body and core strength.

* Aerial yoga: Anti-gravity yoga or aerial yoga combines the traditional yoga poses, Pilates and dance with the use of a hammock.

* Boot camp workout: A fitness boot camp is a type of group physical training programme conducted by gyms and personal trainers. These programmes are designed to build strength and fitness through a variety of intense group intervals over one-hour period of time.

* Battle ropes: This helps to build more muscle. The key to their effectiveness is that they work each arm independently, eliminating strength imbalances as they sculpt your muscle.

* Aqua workout: Aqua aerobics is the performance of aerobic exercise in fairly shallow water such as in a swimming pool. Done mostly vertically and without swimming typically in waist deep or deeper water, it is a type of resistance training.