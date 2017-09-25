Rajkummar is getting everything he deserves: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is proud that her “Bareilly Ki Barfi” co-star Rajkummar Rao’s latest “Newton” is India’s official selection for the Oscars and says the actor’s success is well deserved.

In the black comedy, currently in theatres, Rajkummar plays the role of an honest government clerk, who tries to run a free and fair election in a conflict area in Chhattisgarh.

“I congratulated him. I am really happy and proud. I think he is a fantastic actor. He is super talented… I am so happy he is getting everything he deserves,” Kriti told reporters here last night.

She was speaking at Vogue Women of the Year Awards.

Post “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, Rajkummar had “Newton” and her other co-star from the film, Ayushmann Khurrana had “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” as their next releases.

While there is speculation about Kriti’s next from doing Raj & DK’s “Farzi” to being a part of Vishal Bhardwaj’s forthcoming production opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui the actor is tight lipped about her future project.

“I have signed a film but unfortunately I can’t speak anything about it. I can only say it’s a script that I have genuinely loved. I have never ever played anything close to that character and the look is also going to be very different from what I have done so far,” she said.

“All those films that are being speculated about, it’s none of them. It’s different,” the actor added.