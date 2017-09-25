‘Some problems’ with economy, but only temporary: Gadkari

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday acknowledged that there were “some problems” with the economy but assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was correcting them on a “war footing”.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways attributed the slowing down of India’s economic growth to the “big reforms” undertaken by the government and said that the crisis was temporary.

“When big reforms take place, some problems arise in the beginning. The government is working on a war footing. We are taking steps in this direction,” Gadkari told reporters at the BJP’s National Executive meeting here.

He said the government was stepping in wherever there was need and “we are trying to solve” the problems.

“The situation is for the time being. It will improve a lot. We are taking all necessary steps.”

He described the “One Nation One Tax’ initiative of implementing the Goods & Services Tax as an extraordinary event, commending the Centre and state governments for its speedy implementation.

He said there were some issues between the state governments and the Centre which were being addressed.

“In the long term, the growth rate will be in double-digits,” Gadkari said.