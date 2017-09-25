Not floating new party now, says Mulayam

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday ruled out floating a new party now and also distanced himself from the decisions taken by his son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

“No new party is being formed today,” the veteran socialist leader said.

“I disagree with his decisions,” he said of Akhilesh Yadav, who took over presidentship of the party last year after a bitter turf war with his father and also sidelined his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, in the party and the then SP government.

Asked which of the decisions taken by Akhilesh Yadav he disagrees with, Mulayam Singh Yadav refused to spell them out but assured that it would not be long before he speaks about them.

Asked to react on Akhilesh Yadav describing some people within the party as “serpents masquerading as friends”, the Yadav chieftain told the reporter to ask this question to the person who made the statement.

He also called for strengthening of socialist-minded people and slammed the BJP for the steep rise in prices.

Appealing all to strengthen the movement, Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government to provide free medicines, education and other essential facilities to people.

On Saturday, Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav had stayed away from a state convention of the party – which they had founded 25 years ago — saying they were not invited.

Mulayam Singh had also spoken out against his son, saying Akhilesh Yadav had “insulted” him and that the voters had been unhappy with this, leading to the party’s debacle in the assembly elections.

He had hinted at floating a new party on Monday.