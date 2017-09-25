‘Bigg Boss’ helped me to open up: Jr NTR

Actor Junior NTR says being the host of the Telugu version of reality show “Bigg Boss”, which marked his television debut, helped him to discover himself and open up more.

“In films, I’m playing someone else and I’m expected to fill in someone else’s shoes. ‘Bigg Boss’ is one place where I could be myself. I didn’t have to pretend to be someone else. ‘Bigg Boss’ reflects my true self. It helped me to open up,” he told IANS.

On Sunday, the first season of “Bigg Boss” came to an end. Actor Siva Balaji walked away with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Recalling the experience of being the show’s host, Jr NTR tweeted: “‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu has been a very challenging but enjoyable ride. Will always be grateful for all the love and support you have shown.”

Thanking the organisers of the show, he added: “Will miss Maa TV and the chance to interact with you all every weekend.”

When he was signed as the host, Jr NTR had said he accepted the offer because the challenge it comes with intrigued him.

“Television is one of the biggest mediums for entertainment. When I was approached to host ‘Bigg Boss’, the biggest ever show on Telugu Television, I was intrigued by the challenge. I believe that the show will be a game changer,” he had said in a statement.

On the career front, he is basking in the success of Telugu action-drama “Jai Lava Kusa”, which has grossed over 90 crore in four days worldwide.

He will soon team up with filmmaker Trivikram for a yet-untitled Telugu project.