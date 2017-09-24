Will make data bank of artisans, provide training: Naqvi

Puducherry, The central government is preparing a data bank of artisans and will also provide them with relevant training to facilitate their access to national and international markets, Union Minority Affairs Ministry Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Sunday.

A web portal has been prepared to provide national and international markets to artisans and craftsmen from across the country, he said while inaugurating ‘Hunar Haat’ organised by his Ministry with the aim to encourage master artisans from poor sections of the minority communities.

He said that a data bank of artisans will be prepared by year end and thousands from across the country have already registered.

Besides, he said, the Ministry is working to establish ‘Hunar Hubs’ across the country to provide a platform to artisans to display as well as sell their products.

“Encouragement to talent and skill development will be an essential part of the vision of ‘New India’,” Naqvi said.

The ‘Hunar Haat’ is being organised at Craft Bazaar, Gandhi Thidal Beach, Goubert Avenue here and will continue till September 30.

Artisans from 16 states are showcasing their wares including Hyderabad pearl, wrought iron and wood carving, wooden and sandalwood items, handmade jewellery, hand embroidery items, handmade paintings, wooden toys and mementos, printed dresses, sarees and other handicraft and handloom items at the event.

Visitors can also enjoy regional food as culinary experts from various states are also participating.

Recently, the Ministry had organised a similar event in New Delhi and plans to replicate it in other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Allahabad, Ranchi, Guwahati, Jaipur and Bhopal among others.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Puducherry MP R. Radhakrishnan were also present at the inauguration.