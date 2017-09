Two Indian soldiers were injured on Sunday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

A Defence Ministry source said here that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions in Bhimber Ghali area.

“Two of our soldiers were injured in the Pakistani firing which started at 3 a.m.,” the source said. “The Indian posts retaliated effectively and strongly. The injured were shifted to a hospital.”