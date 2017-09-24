Rahul thanks Sushma for recognizing Congress role in nation building

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for acknowledging the contribution of Congress governments in nation building.

“Sushmaji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments’ great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs,” said Gandhi on Twitter.

In her address at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, the Minister complimented the previous governments, including those of the Congress, for helping to build India.

She showcased the demonetisation drive and introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as successes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

She said: “There have been many governments under many parties during 70 years of Indian freedom for we have been a sustained democracy. Every government has done its bit for India’s development.”