New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the nation to mark the ongoing Navratri festival with enthusiasm.

“Navratras are on. It is a time to pray to Ma Durga. On this pious occasion of Navratri, I convey my best wishes to our countrymen and pray to Ma Shakti to let our country attain newer heights so that the desires and expectations of all are fulfilled,” Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme.