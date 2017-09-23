Senior journalist, mother murdered in Mohali house

Senior journalist K.J. Singh and his aged mother were found dead in their residence in Mohali town in Punjab, adjoining Chandigarh, on Saturday, police said.

Both victims were attacked by their assailants with a sharp-edged weapon in their house in Phase 3B2 of Mohali, 10 km from here.

Police said that Singh’s mother, Gurcharan Kaur, 89, was strangulated.

Singh was stabbed in the stomach and his throat was also slit.

The bodies of the victims were discovered on Saturday afternoon when a maid came to the house but no one answered the bell.

Police sources said that the murder could have taken place around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The house was found ransacked and some items were missing.

Singh’s car was also taken away by the assailants.

Singh, a bachelor, had remained Chief News Editor of The Tribune. He was earlier News Editor with the Times of India and had been with the Indian Express previously.