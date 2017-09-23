I can’t wait to teach Nisha so many things: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber surprised everyone when they announced that they have adopted a baby girl from Latur. The Indo-Canadian actress says she is enjoying every second of her time with her daughter, and can’t wait to show her the entire world and teach her so many things.

The news about adoption came in July, and the baby has been named Nisha Kaur Weber.

“Well our whole life has changed for the better. Figuring out our schedule is not as difficult as we thought it would be and she is at an age where she can travel with us if need be,” Sunny told IANS in an email interaction.

“I am enjoying every second of my time with her. There is nothing more I can ask for. We are truly blessed,” added the actress, who attended the fourth season of Big Boys Toys Expo — a three-day event held at the MMRDA grounds Mumbai from September 22.

The adoption process took two years. Sunny says she is enjoying being a mother.

“It is the best experience of my life and I can’t wait to show her every inch of this world and teach her so many things,” said the actress.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, made a transition into Bollywood after making a name for herself as an adult film actress abroad. She took the reality TV route with a stint in one of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss to come into spotlight in India. She has featured in films like “Jism 2”, “Ek Paheli Leela”, “Kuch Kuch Locha Hai” and “One Night Stand”.

Her Twitter bio reads: “Life is short let’s make the most of it”. And Sunny says she has been following this for many many years.

“I don’t think a particular thing lasts forever so I try and have as much fun as possible all the time where ever I am in the world,” added the actress, who is also known for special numbers in films like “Raees” and “Bhoomi”.

She is also know for her stint as host of “Splitsvilla”, an author and a business woman by coming out with a fragrance line. Sunny is also coming out with a cosmetic line and a production house.

“I have owned my own business since I was 18 years old so this is what I love. My first passion was owning a business and watching it grow. My moves are pretty calculated but here and there something comes along that I love and would love to see as my own. The only fixed plan always is to keep pushing forward and keep taking risks.”

The actress, who oft gets embroiled into controversy with her bold moves like endorsing a condom brand, feels she is a business woman before an artist.

“There are moments when being creative takes over, but at the end of the day the business side needs to work as well,” she added.

Talking about her future projects, Sunny said: “Right now I am working on some projects that have not been released to the public so you will have to wait. But I am almost ready to drop my cosmetic line StarStruck by Sunny Leone. So beyond excited about my own line of cosmetics.”