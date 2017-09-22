Swine flu kills 87 in 83 days in Madhya Pradesh

The death toll due to swine flu in Madhya Pradesh stands at 87 in 83 days (July 1 to September 21), even as 129 persons are being treated for the disease in different hospitals, officials said on Friday.

Health Department Director K.L. Sahu told IANS that, on Thursday, two persons suffering from swine flu died in two Indore hospitals.

“The disease is spreading continuously as approximately one person is dying every day due to the disease. The toll from July 1 to September 21 is 87,” Sahu said.

He added that 529 persons were found to be suffering from the H1N1 virus in the given period.

All hospitals and clinics have formed separate wards for treatment of patients suffering from the disease.