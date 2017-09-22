Death of Manipur youth tragic: Rijiju

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday termed the mysterious death of a Manipuri youth in Uttar Pradesh as tragic, saying he is personally following up the matter with the state police to get the truth out.

“North East Boy Pravish Chanam case is very tragic and unfortunate. I am personally following up the matter with UP Police to get the truth out and bring justice,” said Rijiju in his Facebook post.

Pravish Chanam went missing on September 8 from the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida where he had gone to attend a concert with three friends. Though he remained untraced by friends and family, Noida police found his body and later cremated it allegedly without informing the family members.

The comments made by Rijiju, who is the face of the northeast in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, come after several attempts by the family and friends of the victim to get appointment with Rijiju failed.

Alleging a series of lapses, Chanam’s family said even a public notice was not issued to identify the body before it was cremated by police in a hurry.

“We want a thorough investigation by the CBI,” Ravikanta Chanam, the victim’s brother, told IANS.

The Manipur government has also asked one of its most senior IPS officer to visit Delhi and look into the matter.

Hundreds of youth from the northeast on Thursday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here, demanding a probe by the state government into the mysterious death.