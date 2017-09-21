Three killed, 30 injured in Kashmir grenade attack

Three civilians were killed and 30 others, including policemen and paramilitary troopers, injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Police said militants hurled a grenade near a bus stand in Tral town of Pulwama district.

“Three civilians, including two men and a woman, were killed and 30 others including policemen and paramilitary troopers were injured in this attack.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches,” police said.