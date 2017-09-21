Supreme Court asks BCCI, affiliates for suggestions on draft constitution

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the BCCI and its state affiliates to submit their suggestions on the draft constitution prepared by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) — managing cricket affairs in the country — incorporating organisational reforms as directed by the top court.

The court-appointed CoA is headed by the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M.Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud gave the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its state affiliates three weeks time to send their suggestions to the CoA.

The top court had on August 23 asked the Committee of Administrators to prepare a draft of a new constitution on the basis of its directions based on the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee recommendations that it has endorsed.

The top court in its August 23 order had said that the draft constitution would be based on its directions of July 18, 2016 and its order of July 24, 2017 by which it had agreed to re-examine the one state one vote principle, the strength and composition of the selection committee and the status of associate members including Railways, tri-services and AIU.

After considering the suggestions by the BCCI and its affiliated state associations, the court said that the CoA will submit the final draft constitution of the apex cricketing body before it for its consideration.

The BCCI is objecting to the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations that have been endorsed by the top court relating to one state one vote, age ceiling of 70 years, cooling period between two terms, debarring the government officials and Ministers from being the office bearers of the cricketing bodies and the strength and composition of the selection committee.

Besides this, the Railways, Services and the Association of Indian Universities are objecting to being denuded of their voting rights and their status being reduced to associate members.

The court said that there would be no need for convening the General Body Meeting (GBM) of the BCCI to consider the draft constitution as it would be decided by the top court.

The court told acting BCCI president C.K. Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry that they should co-operate and ensure the implementation of the court’s directions failing which they would face serious consequences.

The court had in the last hearing on August 23 issued notices to C.K. Khanna, Amitabh Chaudhary and Anirudh Chaudhry asking them to explain why none of the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations had been implemented, saying “this shuttling and re-shuttling will not be allowed”.

Khanna, Amitabh Chaudhary and Anirudh Chaudhry were asked top be present in the court on the next date of hearing on October 30.