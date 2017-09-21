Realtors Shower Freebees for Navratri Home Buyers

By Asit Manohar

On account of catching maximum Navratri residential property footfall, real estate developers have announced various festive offers ranging from huge discount to free wardrobe in each bedroom, modular kitchen with RO, video door phone and a surprise gift coupon valued from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 etc.

Speaking about offering free goodies with a home purchase, NCR realty major Saya Group will offer free wardrobe in each bedroom, modular kitchen with RO, video door phone and a surprise gift coupon valued from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 50,000, with each unit purchase for its project Saya Gold Avenue. For its Greater Noida West project, Saya Zion, for each unit purchase the company will offer free wardrobe in each bedroom, free modular kitchen with RO, surprise gift coupon valued from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 along with a unique payment plan where the buyer can pay 10 percent property price during booking and remaining amount in five easy installments.

Gulshan Homz is providing a branded 32 inches Smart LED TV and a Microwave for every booking in its project Gulshan Ikebana in Sector 143 Noida Expressway. And for a booking in its project Gulshan Bellina located in Greater Noida West, the company is providing below-the-counter modular kitchen.

Sikka Group is offering GST impact waiver and fully furnished homes against every booking in its project Sikka Kimaantra Greens in Sector 79, Noida. In its projects Sikka Kaamna Greens in Sector 143 and Sikka Karnam Greens in Sector 143 (B), both on Noida Expressway, the developer is offering GST impact waiver along with fully furnished homes and no loan plan which will involve paying up 10% of the cost of unit at the time of booking and remaining 90% at the offer of possession. Paramount Group is giving away Gold Coins upto 50 grams on every booking in their ready to move in project Villa Royale in Greater Noida.

TDI Infratech is also not behind in offering its customers with lucrative deals for any bookings during Navratris in its projects TDI City in Kundli, Panipat and Mohali wherein it is giving away Gold Coins on bookings, free international holiday trip and special discount of Rs. 50,000 for personnel associated with the armed forces or any central or state government employees.

Direct discounts on property during the festive season have become the best takeaways amongst the buyers today. Keeping this in mind, leading realty giant Eros Group is offering a flat 5 percent discount on the BSP on booking of each unit in its Greater Noida West project, Eros Sampoornam. Carrying a similar discount deal, RG Group is also offering a 5 percent off on the BSP on booking a unit in any of its two NCR projects, RG Residency in Sector 120 Noida and RG Luxury Homes in Greater Noida West. Delhi based realty major, Pacific Group is offering total discounts upto Rs. 9 lakhs that will include discounted BSP, EDC and IDC charges waived off and Golf membership waive off on booking of a unit at Pacific Golf Estate, Dehradun.

Several developers in the NCR region are offering big bunch of deals with a single unit booking in their projects. For instance, Gaurs Group is offering free maintenance for one year, one free car parking, free club membership within the project, pre-fitted fans and fancy lights and pre-installed RO in Kitchen, with the booking of each unit across five of its projects namely, Gaur Sportswood in Sector 79 Noida, Gaur Yamuna City along Yamuna Expressway, Gaur City and Gaur Saundaryam in Greater Noida West, and Gaur Siddhartham in Siddharth Vihar.

Similarly, SG Estates is also offering a collection of deals in its multiple projects in Ghaziabad. These offers include free club membership, free car parking, free 1 KVA power backup, zero EEC and FFC charges, easy payment plan of 50 – 25 – 25 at no extra charges, free view PLC and free first transfer. Not only this, there would also be surprise gifts on spot bookings during Navratris in the form of Microwave, Mobile Phones, Washing Machine, etc. These offers are available across their projects SG Oasis in Vasundhara, SG Grand in Raj Nagar Extension and SG Benefit in Govindpuram.

Another realty major, Mahagun Group is also showering numerous offers on bookings in many of it’s projects in the form of modular kitchen, wardrobes in all bedrooms, no stamp duty, free first transfer, free maintenance for one year, free parking, zero bank loan processing fees and free hotel membership. These offers are available across its projects Mahagun Mantra 1 & 2 and Mahagun MyWoods in Greater Noida West, Mahagun Montage in Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad, Mahagun Meadows in Sector 150 and Mahagun Manorial in Sector 128 on Noida Expressway along with Mahagun Mezzaria and Mahagun Mirabella in Sectors 78 and 79 respectively. Ansal Housing is offering a special home loan interest rate rebate on its Agra project namely, Ansal Town Agra. Under the scheme, the home loan will be provided at 3.99 percent for the first 10 years.

With the sentiments running high and offers available in plenty, buyers and developers, both are gearing up for this festive season. With RERA and GST also in place, the trust and credibility factor might just play the role of catalyst to ignite the property demand further. In a nutshell, a positive festive season is on the cards with the market set to make a strong come back.