Kaziranga National Park to open for tourist from October 2

Kaziranga National Park in Assam, home to one-horn Indian rhinos, will reopen for tourists on October 2 next after it was closed in May this year.

The Internationally acclaimed UNESCO declared World Heritage Site will reopen at 5 am at Mihimukh under Kohora Range of the Park in presence of Assam Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma and local MLA-cum-Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, KNP Divisional Forest officer Ruhini Ballav Saikia said here today.

The Forest Minister is scheduled to open the Jeep Safari at Bagori Range, while Bora will open Burahpahar Range in the Park, KNP Divisional Forest officer Ruhini Ballav Saikia said here today.

Domestic and international visitors from Germany and Australia were likely to be in the first group of a 14-member elephant safari that is to be kicked off from Mihimukh elephant safari point under Kohora Range, Saikia said.

Agoratoli Range famous for migratory avines and pelican gallery will remain closed for tourists due to massive destruction by floods during the recent devastating deluge that claimed the life of several rhinos, swamp deer, hog deer and other animals there, he added.

Kaziranga famous for the endangered one-horn Great Indian Rhinoceros, tiger, deer among several other species of wildlife remains closed annually between May to September during the floods that overrun the Park forcing the animals there to migrate to the hills across for succour.